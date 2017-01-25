Jan 25 Rockwell Automation Inc :

* Rockwell automation reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.75

* Q1 earnings per share $1.65

* Q1 sales $1.49 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.42 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Increasing fiscal 2017 EPS guidance: diluted EPS $5.56 - $5.96; adjusted EPS $5.95 - $6.35

* Sees 2017 organic sales growth 1% to 5%

* Sees 2017 reported sales growth 1% to 5%

* Rockwell automation inc sees 2017 acquisition impact about 1.5 percent

* Rockwell automation - for 2017, "expect continued growth in consumer & transportation verticals, & expect heavy industry end markets to be about flat year over year"

* FY2017 earnings per share view $6.08, revenue view $5.99 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S