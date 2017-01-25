UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 25 Unifi Inc
* Unifi Inc we now expect fiscal 2017 results to be broadly consistent with fiscal 2016
* Unifi announces second quarter fiscal 2017 results
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.34
* Q2 sales $155.2 million versus $156.3 million
* Unifi Inc in short-term, expect margin pressure in international segment due to increased import tariffs on raw materials for brazilian operations
* Unifi Inc - in short-term, expect domestic market conditions to remain difficult
* Unifi Inc qtrly net income attributable to Unifi, Inc. Per common share $0.25 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources