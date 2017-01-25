Jan 25 Abbott Laboratories
* Abbott reports fourth-quarter 2016 results
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.51 from continuing
operations
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.65 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.42 to $0.44 from
continuing operations excluding items
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.40 to $2.50
from continuing operations excluding items
* Sees Q1 2017 GAAP earnings per share $0.19 to $0.21 from
continuing operations
* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $0.92 to $1.02 from
continuing operations
* Q4 sales $5.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view $5.38 billion
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.65 from continuing
operations excluding items
* Abbott Laboratories qtrly total pediatric sales $977
million versus $1,034 million
* Abbott Laboratories qtrly total nutrition sales $1,733
million versus. $1,800 million last year
* Abbott Laboratories qtrly total diagnostics sales $1,256
million versus $1,220 million last year
* Abbott Laboratories qtrly total vascular sales $721
million, up 0.6 percent on an operational basis
* Abbott Laboratories - Abbott forecasts net specified items
for full year 2017 of approximately $1.48 per share
