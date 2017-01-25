Jan 25 Barrick Gold Corp :
* Barrick achieves 2016 production guidance
* Barrick Gold Corp says preliminary full-year gold
production of 5.52 million ounces for 2016, at high end of
company's guidance of 5.25-5.55 million ounces
* Says preliminary full-year copper production was 415
million pounds
* Says copper production in Q4 was 101 million pounds
* Barrick Gold Corp says cost of sales applicable to gold
is expected to be at low end of guidance range of $800-$850 per
ounce for 2016
* Says full-year cost of sales applicable to copper is
expected to be $1.35-$1.55 per pound for 2016
