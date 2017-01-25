Jan 25 Tribune Media Co :
* Tribune Media president and CEO Peter Liguori to step down
* Tribune Media Co - Tribune Media's board of directors will
conduct a search working with Korn Ferry to identify a new CEO.
following company's 2016 Q4 and full-year earnings release,
expected to occur during first week of March
* Tribune Media Co - Liguori will also resign from company's
board of directors
* Tribune Media - board of directors chosen PETER M. KERN,
to serve as interim chief executive officer during search
process
