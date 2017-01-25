Jan 25 Goodman Networks Inc (Duplicate)

* Goodman Networks Incorporated announces entry into restructuring support agreement

* Goodman Networks - On Jan 24, co and units entered into a restructuring support agreement with holders of co's 12.125% senior secured notes due 2018

* Goodman Networks-Company intends to file its prepackaged Chapter 11 cases in february and hopes to emerge by end of April

* Goodman Networks- Proposed transaction will reduce co's long term debt by approximately $212.5 million through an exchange of notes for cash paydown

* Goodman Networks- Will continue to operate business as usual in all respects and Chapter 11 filing is not expected to have an impact on co's operations

* Goodman Networks - Restructuring will be implemented through prepackaged Chapter 11 bankruptcy in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for Northern District of Texas