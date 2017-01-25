Jan 25 Goodman Networks Inc (Duplicate)
* Goodman Networks Incorporated announces entry into
restructuring support agreement
* Goodman Networks - On Jan 24, co and units entered into a
restructuring support agreement with holders of co's 12.125%
senior secured notes due 2018
* Goodman Networks-Company intends to file its prepackaged
Chapter 11 cases in february and hopes to emerge by end of April
* Goodman Networks- Proposed transaction will reduce co's
long term debt by approximately $212.5 million through an
exchange of notes for cash paydown
* Goodman Networks- Will continue to operate business as
usual in all respects and Chapter 11 filing is not expected to
have an impact on co's operations
* Goodman Networks - Restructuring will be implemented
through prepackaged Chapter 11 bankruptcy in U.S. Bankruptcy
Court for Northern District of Texas
