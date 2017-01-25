Jan 25 Diana Shipping Inc :
* Diana Shipping Inc announces direct continuation of time
charter contract for m/v Baltimore with Cargill and time charter
contract for m/v Arethusa with Noble
* Diana Shipping Inc- new charter period is expected to
commence on Feb. 3, 2017
* Diana Shipping - co entered into a time charter contract
with Noble Resources International Pte Ltd Singapore, for one of
its Panamax dry bulk vessels
* Diana Shipping - through unit, has agreed to extend time
charter contract with cargill international for a period of
minimum 13 months to about 16 months
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: