Jan 25 ServiceNow Inc -
* ServiceNow reports financial results for fourth quarter
and fiscal year 2016
* Q4 loss per share $0.20
* Sees FY 2017 revenue up 31 to 33 percent
* Sees Q1 2017 revenue up 33 to 34 percent
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters
* Says for q1 of 2017 expect subscription revenues between
$366 and $370 million
* Says for q1 of 2017 expect professional services and
other revenues between $40 and $41 million
* Says for q1 of 2017 expect total revenues between $406
and $411 million
* Says for q1 of 2017 expect subscription billings between
$443 and $447 million
* Sees for full year 2017 subscription revenues between
$1,635 and $1,655 million
* Sees for full year 2017 expect total revenues between
$1,820 and $1,850 million
* Q1 revenue view $402.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 revenue view $1.80 billion -- Thomson Reuters
