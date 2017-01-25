Jan 25 Varian Medical Systems Inc
* Varian Medical Systems reports results for first quarter
of fiscal year 2017
* Sees Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.84 to $0.90
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.75
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.22
* Sees Q2 revenue up 4 to 5 percent
* Q1 revenue $763 million versus I/B/E/S view $766.4 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.05 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Imaging components separation on track for end of January
* For varex imaging, we expect revenues for fiscal year 2017
to grow by 3-4 percent
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.19, revenue view $797.7
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Varian Medical Systems Inc says company ended quarter with
a $3.4 billion backlog, up 2 percent from end of q1 of fiscal
year 2016
* Varian Medical Systems - anticipate gaap net earnings per
diluted share for second through fourth quarters of fy 2017 to
be in range of $1.20 to $1.30
* FY2017 earnings per share view $4.88, revenue view $3.31
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
