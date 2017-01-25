Jan 25 SEI Investments Co :
* SEI reports fourth-quarter 2016 financial results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.55
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters
* SEI Investments - Q4 average assets under management,
excluding LSV, increased $11.4 billion, or six percent, to
$194.8 billion
* SEI Investments Co says average assets under
administration increased $57.8 billion, or 14 percent, to $465.7
billion in fourth-quarter 2016
* Qtrly revenues $368.8 million versus $335.4 million
