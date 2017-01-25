Jan 25 Cimpress Nv :

* Cimpress reports second quarter fiscal year 2017 financial results

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $1.07

* Q2 revenue $576.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $579.5 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cimpress NV - net financial impact of reorganization announced on Wednesday is likely to be relatively small in fiscal year 2017

* Cimpress NV - expect reorganization to result in material annualized savings

* Cimpress NV - expect reorganization to result in material annualized savings