Jan 25 Cimpress Nv :
* Cimpress reports second quarter fiscal year 2017 financial
results
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $1.07
* Q2 revenue $576.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $579.5
million
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.17 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Cimpress NV - net financial impact of reorganization
announced on Wednesday is likely to be relatively small in
fiscal year 2017
* Cimpress NV - expect reorganization to result in material
annualized savings
* Cimpress NV -net financial impact of reorganization likely
to be relatively small in fiscal year 2017 as expected in-year
savings to be offset by expected charges
