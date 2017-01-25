BRIEF-Constellation Brands Inc says has purchased Schrader Cellars' iconic wines
Jan 25 Lam Research Corp
* Lam Research Corporation reports financial results for the quarter ended December 25, 2016
* Quarterly non-gaap earnings per share $2.24
* Quarterly GAAP earnings per share $1.81
* Quarterly revenue $1.882 billion
* Lam research corp sees march 2017 quarter net income per diluted share $2.31 +/- $0.10
* Lam research corp sees march 2017 quarter non-gaap net income per diluted share $2.55 +/- $0.10
* Lam research corp sees march 2017 quarter revenue $2.125 billion +/- $75 million
* Sees march quarter shipments$2.350 billion +/- $75 million
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $8.47, revenue view $7.25 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $2.19, revenue view $1.84 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
NEW YORK, June 16 Jana Partners, the hedge fund that Whole Foods Market Inc Chief Executive John Mackey lambasted as "greedy bastards," stands to make roughly $300 million from the sale of the grocery chain to Amazon.com Inc .
* Gyrodyne declares $1.00 per share special distribution