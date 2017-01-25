Jan 25 Virtus Investment Partners Inc
* Virtus Investment Partners announces proposed public
offerings of common stock and mandatory convertible preferred
stock in connection with pending acquisition of ridgeworth
investments
* Virtus Investment Partners Inc - commencing concurrent
underwritten public offerings of $100 million of common stock
* Virtus Investment Partners - intends to use net proceeds
from offerings to finance acquisition of ridgeworth investments,
pay related fees and expenses
* Virtus Investment Partners - also commencing offering $100
million of mandatory convertible preferred stock with a
liquidation preference of $100 per share
