Jan 25 United Rentals Inc
* United Rentals announces fourth quarter and full year 2016
results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $2.67
* Q4 revenue $1.523 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.5 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $2.24 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $1.80
* United Rentals Inc says provides 2017 outlook
* United Rentals Inc sees 2017 total revenue $5.75 billion
to $5.95 billion
* United Rentals Inc sees 2017 adjusted ebitda $2.7 billion
to $2.85 billion
* Sees 2017 free cash flow $650 million to $750 million
* United rentals-intends to complete share repurchase
program; however, will re-evaluate decision as it integrates
nes, assesses other uses of capital
