June 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
Jan 25 Altagas Ltd
* To acquire WGL Holdings Inc in C$8.4 billion transaction
* Says under terms of transaction, WGL shareholders will receive US$88.25 in cash per WGL share
* Will relocate headquarters of its U.S. power business to WGL Holdings Inc's service region
* Says upon closing of acquisition, Altagas Ltd will have approximately c$22 billion of high quality, low risk, long-lived assets
* Altagas Ltd says boards of directors of Altagas and WGL have unanimously approved transaction, which is expected to close by end of Q2 of 2018
* Altagas Ltd - transaction represents a total enterprise value of c$8.4 billion, including assumption of approximately c$2.4 billion of debt
* Altagas - EPS accretion of about 7-9 percent with normalized funds ffo accretion of over 20 percent in first full year of operations after deal
* Altagas ltd - target of 8-10 percent annual dividend growth through 2021, while reducing altagas ltd.'s dividend payout ratios
* Altagas ltd - transaction is not subject to any financing contingency and altagas has a fully committed US$4.95 billion bridge financing facility for deal
* Altagas ltd - permanent financing of deal expected to be achieved through approximate $400 million private placement of subscription receipts to omers
* Altagas - transaction is expected to result, on average, in 8-10 percent accretion to eps, and normalized ffops accretion of 15-20 percent through 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, June 16 Cambuhy Investimentos Ltda and GP Investments Ltd are among firms considering a bid for Brazil's Alpargatas SA, the maker of Havaianas flip flops, whose controlling shareholders are already working on a sale, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.
NEW YORK, June 16 Cigna Corp, which was prevented from selling new Medicare Advantage health insurance for 18 months, said on Friday the U.S. government was allowing new enrollments starting July 1 after program deficiencies were corrected.