Jan 25 Teradyne Inc -
* Teradyne reports record fourth quarter orders, fiscal year
2016 results, and increase in quarterly dividend
* Q4 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.32 excluding
items
* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.33
* Q4 revenue $380 million versus i/b/e/s view $347.5 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Increases quarterly dividend by 17 percent to $0.07per
share
* Quarterly dividend increased 17% to $0.07 beginning q1'17
* Q4'16 orders up 66% from q3'16
* Says orders in Q4 of 2016 were $628 million of which $524
million were in semiconductor test
* Sees Q1 2017 gaap earnings per share $0.28 to $0.34
* Expect continued steady demand in our core test businesses
and greater than 50% growth to continue at universal robots
* Sees Q1 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.33 to $0.40
* Guidance for Q1 of 2017 is revenue of $420 million to $450
million
* As we look into 2017, expect continued steady demand in
core test businesses and greater than 50% growth to continue at
universal robots
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.30, revenue view $401.4
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
