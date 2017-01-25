Jan 25 Continental Resources Inc :
* Continental Resources projects 2017 guidance and capital
budget of $1.95 billion - cash neutral at $55 per barrel WTI
* Full-Year 2017 production is expected to average
approximately 220,000 to 230,000 boe per day
* Continental Resources Inc - expects 2017 production exit
rate of 250,000 to 260,000 barrels of oil equivalent (boe) per
day
* Continental Resources Inc - expects 2017 production exit
rate of 250,000 to 260,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, up
19% to 24% from q4 2016
* Says intends to adjust level of spend if necessary to
remain cash neutral for year
* Continental Resources Inc - projects its current inventory
will support an average annual production growth rate of more
than 20% in 2018 to 2020
* Continental Resources Inc - projects 2018 exit rate of
290,000 to 310,000 boe per day
* Continues to target reducing long-term debt to $6 billion
or lower using proceeds from potential sale of non-strategic
assets.
* Continental Resources - capital budget is projected to be
cash neutral for full-year 2017
* Plans to operate an average 20 drilling rigs in 2017, an
increase of one rig from 2016
* Continental Resources-projects current inventory to
support average annual production growth rate of over 20% in
2018-2020 at $60-$65/barrel oil prices
* Continental resources inc - at year-end 2017, company
expects to have 140 bakken wells in inventory
