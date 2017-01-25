BRIEF-Huntington Ingalls Industries awarded $3 billion to build Amphibious Assault Ship Bougainville
* Photo release-Huntington Ingalls Industries awarded $3 billion to build Amphibious Assault Ship Bougainville (lha 8)
Jan 25 China Gold International Resources Corp Ltd -
* China Gold International Resources provides preliminary 2016 production and guidance and 2017 outlook
* 2016 gold production of 185,051 ounces from Chang Shan Hao gold mine
* Copper production in 2017 is expected to be doubled to approximately 79 million pounds
* 2016 gold production of 26,249 ounces from Jiama copper-gold polymetallic mine increased by 9% since 2015
* CSH mine is expected to produce about 193,000 ounces of gold in 2017
* Company's consolidated gold production from CSH, Jiama Mines will be 218,700 ounces for 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Seanergy Maritime Holdings - on May 24, 2017, co entered up to $18.0 million term loan with Amsterdam Trade Bank N.V
* Eagle Materials Inc - on June 16, Laurence E. Hirsch, chairman, informed he has decided to retire from board