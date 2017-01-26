Jan 26 CARBO Ceramics Inc

* CARBO announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results

* Q4 revenue $29.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $24.5 million

* Q4 loss per share $0.57

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expect to see strong double-digit growth in our new technology sales in 2017

* CARBO Ceramics Inc - Anticipate Q1 of 2017 ceramic sales to be similar to Q4 of 2016 with a strengthening mix towards technology products

* CARBO Ceramics Inc - Q4 of 2016 saw a large sequential increase in sand volumes and expect sand sales to continue to increase