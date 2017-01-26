Jan 26 CARBO Ceramics Inc
* CARBO announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016
results
* Q4 revenue $29.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $24.5 million
* Q4 loss per share $0.57
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.69 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* CARBO Ceramics Inc - Anticipate Q1 of 2017 ceramic sales
to be similar to Q4 of 2016
* Expect to see strong double-digit growth in our new
technology sales in 2017
* CARBO Ceramics Inc - Q4 of 2016 saw a large sequential
increase in sand volumes and expect sand sales to continue to
increase
