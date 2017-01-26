UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 26 Stanley Black & Decker Inc
* Stanley Black & Decker reports full year and 4Q 2016 results
* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $6.85 to $7.05
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $1.71
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.68 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Net sales for quarter were $2.9 billion, up 3% versus prior year
* Stanley Black & Decker Inc- In 2017, we expect eps of $6.85 to $7.05
* FY2017 earnings per share view $6.97 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* In 2017, "there are significant challenges from a currency and geopolitical perspective"
* Sees 2017 organic growth approaching 4% (approximately +$0.45 to +$0.55 EPS)
* Stanley Black & Decker Inc - "In 2017 we expect to generate another year of above-market organic growth, with growth approaching 4%" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
