Jan 26 Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc :
* Spectrum brands holdings reports fiscal 2017 first quarter
results, reaffirms outlook for 8th consecutive year of record
financial performance
* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $1.21
* Q1 earnings per share $1.10
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.16 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q1 sales $1.21 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.23 billion
* Spectrum Brands Holdings -continue to expect top-line
growth above category rates, strong bottom-line growth and free
cash flow increase of up to 10 percent in 2017
* Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc - fiscal 2017 free cash flow
is projected to be approximately $575-$590 million
* Spectrum Brands Holdings - expects 2017 net sales to grow
above category rates, along with anticipated negative impact
from foreign exchange of about 100 to 150 basis points
* Spectrum Brands Holdings inc - capital expenditures are
expected to be in range of $110 million to $120 million in FY
2017
* Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc sees 2017 free cash flow is
projected to be approximately $575-$590 million
