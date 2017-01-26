Jan 26 Baker Hughes Inc
* Baker hughes announces fourth quarter and annual results
* Q4 gaap loss per share $0.98
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.11 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Baker hughes inc - in second half of 2016, we reduced
annualized costs by nearly $700 million
* Q4 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.30
* Baker hughes inc - in second half of 2016, paid down $1
billion in debt
* Baker hughes inc -"looking ahead for first half of 2017,
we expect onshore revenue in north america to increase as our
customers ramp up activity"
* Baker hughes inc - internationally, we are forecasting
activity declines and continued pricing pressure for first half
of 2017
* Baker hughes inc - in offshore markets, particularly
deepwater, activity declines are expected to be "more severe"
for first half of 2017
* Baker hughes - more activity in n. America, uplift from
seasonal year-end product sales, pockets of growth
internationally, mainly in middle east helped results
* Says continue to expect a mid-2017 close for the pending
ge oil & gas merger
* Baker hughes inc - q4 includes after-tax charges of $291
million, or $0.68 per diluted share, related to asset
impairments, restructuring charges
