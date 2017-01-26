Jan 26 Applied Industrial Technologies Inc
* Applied Industrial Technologies reports fiscal 2017 second
quarter results and increases dividend
* Q2 earnings per share $0.61
* Q2 sales $608.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $602.3 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.59 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Applied Industrial Technologies Inc- company's board of
directors increased quarterly cash dividend to $0.29 per common
share
* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.58 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Applied Industrial Technologies Inc- updated full-year
fiscal 2017 earnings per share guidance is between $2.50 and
$2.60 per share
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: