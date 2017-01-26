Jan 26 SunCoke Energy Partners LP :
* SunCoke Energy Partners L.P. announces fourth quarter and
full-year 2016 results and provides full-year 2017 guidance
* Q4 revenue $218.3 million
* SunCoke Energy Partners LP - full-year 2017 adjusted
EBITDA attributable to SXCP guidance of $210 million to $220
million
* SunCoke Energy Partners LP - net income attributable to
SXCP increased $9.6 million to $45.9 million in Q4 2016
* Suncoke Energy Partners LP qtrly net income per common
unit $0.78
* Qtrly adjusted EBITDA $77.4 million versus $57.6 million
