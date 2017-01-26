Jan 26 L3 Technologies Inc
* L3 announces fourth quarter 2016 results
* Q4 earnings per share $2.38 from continuing operations
* Q4 sales $3.0 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.78 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $2.11 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* L3 Technologies Inc - Funded orders for 2016 Q4 increased
40 percent to $3,577 million compared to $2,561 million for 2015
Q4
* L3 Technologies Inc - Increased 2017 financial guidance
* L3 Technologies Inc sees 2017 net sales $10,625 million to
$10,825 million
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $8.40 to $8.60
* Sees 2017 diluted EPS $8.40 to $8.60
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $7.95, revenue view $10.31
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* L3 Technologies Inc - Funded backlog increased 6 percent
to $8,896 million at December 31, 2016, compared to $8,423
million at December 31, 2015
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: