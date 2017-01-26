Jan 26 Invesco Ltd
* Invesco reports results for the year and three months
ended December 31, 2016
* Q4 revenue $1.195 billion
* Qtrly adjusted diluted EPS $0.59
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.58, revenue view $850.9
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Invesco Ltd qtrly GAAP EPS $0.55
* Invesco Ltd says net market gains led to a $37.7 billion
increase in AUM during 2016, compared to a $2.6 billion decrease
in 2015
* Invesco Ltd says foreign exchange rate movements led to a
$22.1 billion decrease in aum during 2016, compared to a $16.0
billion decrease in 2015
* Invesco Ltd says average AUM during 2016 were $788.8
billion, compared to $794.7 billion for 2015, a decrease of 0.7
percent
* Invesco Ltd - Total Assets Under Management (AUM) at
December 31, 2016, were $812.9 billion ,a decrease of $7.3
billion during Q4
