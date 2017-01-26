UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 26 Avnet Inc
* Avnet reports second quarter fiscal year 2017 results
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.77 from continuing operations
* Q2 earnings per share $0.79
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q3 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.80 to $0.90
* Sees Q3 2017 sales $4.3 billion to $4.6 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.86, revenue view $4.49 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources