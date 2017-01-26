UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 26 Hhgregg Inc
* Hhgregg announces third fiscal quarter operating results
* Q3 adjusted loss per share $1.70
* Q3 loss per share $2.10
* Q3 sales $453 million versus I/B/E/S view $512.4 million
* Q3 same store sales fell 22.2 percent
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Hhgregg - consolidation of two existing distribution centers into one new distribution center had a negative impact of $20 million to $25 million on sales for quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources