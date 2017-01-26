Jan 26 Comcast Corp

* Comcast reports 4th quarter and year end 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.95

* Q4 revenue $21 billion versus i/b/e/s view $20.67 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.87 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.89

* Increased dividend by 15% to $1.26 per share on an annualized, pre-split basis

* Increased share repurchase authorization to $12.0 billion, with $5.0 billion expected to be repurchased in 2017

* Comcast corp - will split our stock two-for-one