Jan 26 The Sherwin-williams Co
* The Sherwin-Williams Company reports 2016 year-end
financial results
* Q4 earnings per share $2.15
* Q4 earnings per share view $2.21 -- Thomson Reuters
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $13.00 to $13.20 including
* Sherwin-Williams co- for full year 2017, we expect
consolidated net sales to increase a mid single digit percentage
compared to full year 2016
* FY 2017 earnings per share view $13.63, revenue view
* Sherwin-Williams Co - In Q1 2017, anticipate consolidated
net sales will increase a mid to high single digit percentage
compared to Q1 of 2016
* Sees Q1 2017 earnings per share $1.45 to $1.55
* Sherwin-Williams Co says net sales increased $178.0
million, or 6.8 percent, to $2.78 billion in quarter
* Sherwin-Williams Co says now expect a divestiture will be
required to gain approval from FTC to complete acquisition of
Valspar
