* Says increasing lower end of its fiscal year 2017 revenue
guidance with new range of $440 million to $445 million
* Fy2017 revenue view $443.9 million -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Abiomed Inc - projects revenue to be around $122 million
for Q4 of fiscal 2017
* Q4 revenue view $124.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Abiomed inc - maintaining its fiscal year guidance for
gaap operating margin in range of 18 pct to 20 pct
* Abiomed announces q3 fy 2017 revenue of $114.7 million, up
34 pct over prior year
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.34
* Q3 revenue $114.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $112.7
million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees Q4 2017 revenue about $122 million
