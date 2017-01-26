Jan 26 Abiomed Inc :

* Says increasing lower end of its fiscal year 2017 revenue guidance with new range of $440 million to $445 million

* Fy2017 revenue view $443.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Abiomed Inc - projects revenue to be around $122 million for Q4 of fiscal 2017

* Q4 revenue view $124.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Abiomed inc - maintaining its fiscal year guidance for gaap operating margin in range of 18 pct to 20 pct

* Abiomed announces q3 fy 2017 revenue of $114.7 million, up 34 pct over prior year

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.34

* Q3 revenue $114.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $112.7 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q4 2017 revenue about $122 million