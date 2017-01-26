Jan 26 Tpg Specialty Lending Inc

* TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. Announces private offering of unsecured convertible senior notes

* TPG Specialty Lending Inc - plans to conduct a private offering of $100 million aggregate principal amount of its convertible senior notes due 2022

* TPG Specialty Lending Inc says tslx expects to use net proceeds of this offering to pay down debt under its revolving credit facility

* TPG Specialty Lending- convertible senior notes will mature in 2022, unless repurchased or converted in accordance with terms prior to maturity date