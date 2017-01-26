Jan 26 Tpg Specialty Lending Inc
* TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. Announces private offering of
unsecured convertible senior notes
* TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. Announces private offering of
unsecured convertible senior notes
* TPG Specialty Lending Inc - plans to conduct a private
offering of $100 million aggregate principal amount of its
convertible senior notes due 2022
* TPG Specialty Lending Inc says tslx expects to use net
proceeds of this offering to pay down debt under its revolving
credit facility
* TPG Specialty Lending- convertible senior notes will
mature in 2022, unless repurchased or converted in accordance
with terms prior to maturity date
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: