UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 26 Lancaster Colony Corp :
* Lancaster colony reports second quarter sales and earnings
* Q2 earnings per share $1.42
* Q2 sales $326.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $329.7 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Lancaster Colony Corp qtrly retail sales gains were impacted by increased trade promotions and product placement costs
* Lancaster Colony Corp - "looking ahead, commodity costs are expected to turn flat to modestly unfavorable in back half of fiscal year"
* Lancaster Colony Corp says fiscal q3 will reflect some shifting of retail sales volumes to our fiscal q4 as a result of later easter holiday
* Lancaster Colony Corp - commodity costs are expected to turn flat to modestly unfavorable in back half of fiscal year
* Lancaster colony-see continued deflationary pricing in foodservice channel,softness in foodservice industry impacting q3 sales growth
* Qtrly "net sales in foodservice channel declined 2% reflecting deflationary pricing from lower egg costs" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources