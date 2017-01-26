Jan 26 Stock Yards Bancorp Inc :

* Stock Yards Bancorp reports record net income for the fourth quarter and full year 2016 as earnings per diluted share rise to $0.46 and $1.80, respectively

* Stock Yards Bancorp Inc says total assets increased $222 million or 8pct at December 31, 2016, to $3.04 billion from $2.82 billion at December 31, 2015

* Q4 earnings per share $0.46

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Stock Yards Bancorp Inc- net interest income increased $2.3 million or 10pct to $25.1 million in Q4 of 2016 from $22.8 million in prior-year quarter

* Stock Yards Bancorp Inc- in Q4 of 2016, net interest margin was 3.56pct compared with 3.65pct in Q3 of 2016 and 3.57pct in Q4 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: