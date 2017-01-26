UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
Jan 26 Mead Johnson Nutrition Co :
* Mead Johnson Nutrition reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results; provides 2017 guidance
* Sees fy 2017 GAAP earnings per share $3.05 to $3.20
* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.78 excluding items
* Q4 earnings per share $0.91
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.81 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Mead Johnson Nutrition Co- specified items such as charges related to fuel for growth and other items are estimated to be $0.10 in 2017
* Mead Johnson Nutrition Co-for 2017, company expects non-GAAP EPS of $3.35 to $3.50 on a constant dollar basis
* Mead Johnson Nutrition - "for 2017, expect some pressure on both topline and costs in beginning of year, impact of currency rising dairy costs will likely weigh on results"
* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.43, revenue view $3.72 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Mead Johnson Nutrition Co- Q4 gross sales were 3pct below prior year quarter on a reported basis and in-line with prior year quarter on a constant dollar basis
* Mead Johnson Nutrition Co qtrly net sales $901.6 million versus $967 million last year
* Mead Johnson Nutrition Co - for 2017, company expects full year net sales to be in range of negative 3pct to 0pct compared to 2016 on a reported basis
* Mead Johnson Nutrition- for 2017, company expects full year net sales to be in range of negative 1pct to positive 2pct versus 2016 on constant dollar basis
* Q4 revenue view $919.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources