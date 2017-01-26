Jan 26 T. Rowe Price Group Inc
* t. Rowe -firm recognized in its q4 of 2016 operating
expenses an insurance recovery of $100 million before taxes, or
$.24 in diluted after-tax earnings per share
* t. Rowe price group inc says net cash outflows of $1.9
billion in q4 of 2016, and net cash inflows of $6.3 billion for
year ended december 31, 2016
* t. Rowe price group reports fourth quarter and annual 2016
results
* Q4 earnings per share $1.50 including items
* Q4 revenue $1.1 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.43 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* t. Rowe price group inc says firm expects capital
expenditures for 2017 to be up to $175 million, of which about
two-thirds is planned for technology initiatives
* t. Rowe price group inc says investment advisory revenues
earned in q4 of 2016 from t. Rowe price mutual funds distributed
in u.s. Were $700.7 million
* t. Rowe price group inc says investment advisory revenues
earned in q4 of 2016 from other investment portfolios were
$266.1 million
* t. Rowe price group inc says currently estimates its
effective tax rate for 2017 will be about 36.5%
* Qtrly ending average assets under management $810.8
billion versus $763.1 billion
* t. Rowe -experienced net cash outflows for q4 and year,
largely as a result of clients reallocating from active u.s.
Equity strategies to passive products
* t. Rowe price group inc - "fixed income returns suffered
in quarter as interest rates rose following u.s. elections"
