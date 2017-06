Jan 26 Aviat Networks Inc :

* Revenue for fiscal 2017 Q2 is expected to fall in range of $67.0 - $69.0 million

* Aviat Networks updates guidance for fiscal 2017 second quarter results

* Aviat Networks Inc - expects to report profitability on non-gaap net income basis, on GAAP net income basis, and on adjusted EBITDA basis for Q2