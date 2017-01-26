Jan 26 Felcor Lodging Trust Inc :

* Felcor announces changes to its board of directors

* Felcor lodging trust inc - reducing tenure of its board members

* Felcor lodging trust inc - entered into an agreement with Snow Park Capital Partners

* Felcor lodging trust - Snow Park will have right to consult with company's board on future director vacancies, if any, prior to 2018 annual meeting

* Felcor lodging trust - directors, Thomas Corcoran, and Robert Lutz will not stand for re-election at 2017 annual meeting of stockholders