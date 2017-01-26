UPDATE 2-Fiat Chrysler CEO says 2018 targets unaffected by diesel troubles
* No investor pressure to change strategy if meets 2018 goals (Adds details, quotes)
Jan 26 Strattec Security Corp -
* Strattec Security Corporation reports fiscal 2017 second quarter operating results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.11
* Q2 sales $98.9 million versus $102.5 million
* Sales to Fiat Chrysler automobiles in quarter decreased due to lower customer vehicle production volume and content on components co supplies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* No investor pressure to change strategy if meets 2018 goals (Adds details, quotes)
June 16 U.S. automaker General Motors Co said on Friday it plans to open a manufacturing facility for its suppliers at its Arlington assembly plant in Texas, adding more than 850 new jobs.
* General Motors says plans to open a new supplier park to support future vehicle production at its Arlington assembly