Jan 26 Riverview Bancorp Inc -

* Riverview Bancorp earns $2.0 million in third fiscal quarter; highlighted by strong revenue growth and improved net interest margin

* Q3 earnings per share $0.09

* Q3 revenue rose 9.4 percent to $10.8 million

* Riverview trust company's assets under management were $403.3 million at Dec 31, 2016, compared to $394.6 million at Dec 31, 2015

* Quarterly net interest income $8.5 million versus $7.5 million

"Our previously announced purchase and assumption agreement with mbank is still on track to close in february,"