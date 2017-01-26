Jan 26 Riverview Bancorp Inc -
* Riverview Bancorp earns $2.0 million in third fiscal
quarter; highlighted by strong revenue growth and improved net
interest margin
* Q3 earnings per share $0.09
* Q3 revenue rose 9.4 percent to $10.8 million
* Riverview trust company's assets under management were
$403.3 million at Dec 31, 2016, compared to $394.6 million at
Dec 31, 2015
* Quarterly net interest income $8.5 million versus $7.5
million
* "Our previously announced purchase and assumption
agreement with mbank is still on track to close in february,"
