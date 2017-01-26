Jan 26 Proofpoint Inc -
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.05, revenue view $107.7
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Proofpoint announces fourth quarter and full year 2016
financial results
* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.18
* Q4 revenue $106.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $104.8
million
* Sees Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.07 to $0.09
* Sees Q1 gaap loss per share $0.66 to $0.73
* Q4 gaap loss per share $0.54
* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $109 million to $111 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $488 million to $492 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* For full year 2017 billings are expected to be in range
of $611.0 million to $615.0 million
* For full year 2017 gaap loss is expected to be in range
of $2.75 to $2.57 per share
* Proofpoint -fior full year 2017 non-gaap net income is
expected to be in range $0.49 to $0.52 per share
* Proofpoint Inc says full year 2017 free cash flow is
expected to be in range of $95.0 million to $105.0 million
* Proofpoint Inc expects full year 2017 capital expenditures
of $40.0 million to $42.0 million
* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.49, revenue view $485.2
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
