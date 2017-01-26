Jan 26 Shoretel Inc -
* Shoretel reports financial results for second quarter
fiscal year 2017
* Q2 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.03 excluding
items
* Q2 gaap loss per share $0.04
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.02 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees Q3 2017 revenue $82 million to $87 million
* Q2 revenue $88 million versus I/B/E/S view $86.2 million
* Board's strategic advisory committee continues to be
actively engaged in evaluation of alternatives
* Q3 gaap total gross margin is expected to be in range of
62 percent to 63 percent
* Q3 gaap total operating expenses are expected to be in
range of $58.0 million to $59.0 million
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: