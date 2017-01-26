UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 26 K12 Inc :
* K12 Inc reports second quarter fiscal 2017 with revenues of $221.1 million
* Q2 revenue $221.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $217.1 million
* Q2 earnings per share $0.30
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* K12 inc sees capital expenditures in range of $55 million to $60 million for 2017
* Sees Q3 revenue in range of $210 million to $220 million
* Sees Q3 adjusted operating income of $18 million to $21 million
* Q3 revenue view $230.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees q3 operating income in range of $14 million to $17 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources