Jan 26 Celestica Inc -
* Celestica announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016
financial results
* Celestica announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016
financial results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.15
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $1.4 billion to $1.5 billion
* Made a decision in quarter to exit manufacturing of such
panels
* Recorded restructuring charges totaling about $21 million
in Q4 related to closure of solar panel manufacturing operations
at 2 locations
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: