UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 26 VMware Inc
* License revenue for q4 was $887 million, an increase of 8% from q4 of 2015
* VMware reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $1.43
* Q4 gaap earnings per share $1.04
* Q4 revenue $2.03 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.99 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* VMware - board of directors has authorized repurchase of up to $1.2 billion of its class a common stock through end of fiscal 2018, ending on feb 2, 2018
* Co's new cloud service partnership with amazon web services announced in october 2016 will be available later in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources