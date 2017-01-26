Jan 26 Marlin Business Services Corp

* Marlin Business Services Corp reports strong fourth quarter and year-end 2016 results and declares a cash dividend of $0.14 per share

* Q4 earnings per share $0.38

* Qtrly net interest and fee income $21.8 million versus. $18.9 million

* Business Services Corp - sees full year origination volume (including both loans and leases) expected to finish at least 20% above 2016 levels

* Business Services Corp - net interest margin, as a percentage, is expected to move slightly lower in 2017