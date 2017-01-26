Jan 26 Marlin Business Services Corp
* Marlin Business Services Corp reports strong fourth
quarter and year-end 2016 results and declares a cash dividend
of $0.14 per share
* Q4 earnings per share $0.38
* Qtrly net interest and fee income $21.8 million versus.
$18.9 million
* Business Services Corp - sees full year origination volume
(including both loans and leases) expected to finish at least
20% above 2016 levels
* Business Services Corp - net interest margin, as a
percentage, is expected to move slightly lower in 2017
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: