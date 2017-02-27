BRIEF-Harte Hanks confirms receipt of director nominations notice
* Harte Hanks confirms receipt of director nominations notice
(In Jan. 26 brief, corrects Q4 earnings per share in third bullet to $0.79 from $0.87) Eastman Chemical Co-
* Eastman announces fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 financial results
* Q4 earnings per share $1.51 excluding items
* Q4 earnings per share $0.79
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Lannett announces approval for amantadine hydrochloride capsules USP, 100 mg
* Innoven Partenaires S.A. reports a 9.5 percent stake in Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc as of June 14 - SEC filing