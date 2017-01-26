Jan 26 Oceanfirst Financial Corp -
* Oceanfirst Financial Corp announces quarterly and annual
financial results
* Quarterly earnings per share $0.22
* Says net interest income for quarter and year ended
december 31, 2016 increased to $35.8 million and $120.3 million
* Quarterly non-gaap core earnings per share $0.38 excluding
items
* Board of directors has approved elimination of 10 branches
in legacy cape and ocean shore market area by mid-year 2017
* Expense reductions associated with successful systems
integration of cape in Q4 of 2016 will be fully realized in Q1
of 2017
* Oceanfirst Financial Corp says expects to consolidate
other branches in its central New Jersey market area by end of
year
* Expected annualized cost savings of $3.6 million from
closures
* Expects to realize significant cost savings from
consolidation of branches
* Net interest margin increased to 3.40% for quarter from
3.34% for quarter ended December 31, 2015
