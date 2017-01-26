Jan 26 Valvoline Inc -
* Valvoline Inc reports strong first quarter fiscal 2017
financial results and raises full-year outlook
* Sees FY adjusted earnings per share $1.36 to $1.43
* Q1 earnings per share $0.35
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.35
* Raises full-year outlook
* Sees 2017 revenues up 4-7%
* Quarterly Valvoline instant oil change system-wide
same-store sales growth of 9.0 percent
* FY earnings per share view $1.31 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Valvoline Inc says for second-quarter fiscal 2017,
Valvoline anticipates ebitda from operating segments of
$106-$111 million
