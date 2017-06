Jan 26 Wsfs Financial Corp

* WSFS REPORTS 4Q 2016 EPS OF $0.56, A 22% INCREASE OVER 4Q 2015, AND 2016 NET INCOME OF $64.1 MILLION, A 20% INCREASE OVER 2015; NET REVENUE IMPROVES 14% OVER 4Q 2015 DRIVEN BY STRONG ORGANIC AND ACQUISITION GROWTH IN LOANS, DEPOSITS, AND FEE INCOME

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.56

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 14 PERCENT

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.61 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* WSFS FINANCIAL CORP- NET INTEREST INCOME FOR 4Q 2016 WAS $53.0 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF $5.1 MILLION, OR 11% COMPARED TO 4Q 2015

* WSFS FINANCIAL CORP- NET INTEREST MARGIN FOR 4Q 2016 WAS 3.90% COMPARED TO 4.14% FOR 4Q 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: